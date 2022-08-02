HONOLULU (KHON2) – It’s the first week of school for many keiki in Hawaii. The first couple of days can be overwhelming for some students and the Hawaii State Department of Education (DOE) is reminding parents about their mental health resources.

Hawaii DOE wants to help support students’ mental health and well-being on top of completing students’ academic goals.

They offer an array of school and community-based resources parents can find online.

Hawaii DOE wants to ensure students have access to safe and supportive environments to make sure every student has what they need to thrive and reach their full potential both academically and mentally.

If you think your child would benefit from a school-based well-being and mental health service, you are asked to reach out to your school’s main office.

You can also call Hawaii Keiki Hotline’s toll-free number at (844) 436-3888.