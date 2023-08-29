HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state is looking into the safe use of breakthrough therapies which include the use of psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms.

The state has created the “breakthrough therapies task force” made of up mental health professionals, physicians, lawmakers, and government leaders.

Their job is to help the state expand therapeutic access to two substances — psilocybin and MDMA.

The state says research shows both have been effective in treating ptsd, addiction, and depression.

The task force will complete its final report by the end of the year.