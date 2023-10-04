HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Men’s March Against Violence is intended to engage men and empower them to stand together against domestic violence.

The 2023 march is the 29th march of its kind in Hawaiʻi.

Organizers are inviting community participation in their efforts to raise greater awareness and to address harm that survivors and island families may experience. This is a large undertaking.

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health released these statistics on the number of women and children who experience domestic violence.

13% of the general adult population in Hawaiʻi report experiencing IPV at some point in their lives with estimates higher in females (15.8%) than males (10.2%).

Those who are White, Native Hawaiian and Other in the general adult population were more likely to report experiencing IPV than those who identify as Japanese, Filipino or Chinese.

About 1 in 16 women experience IPV around the time of their most recent pregnancy.

Women in the youngest age and income groups reported higher prevalence of IPV around the time of their most recent pregnancy.

Nearly 1 in 5 middle school students report experiencing physical dating violence (PDV) and 1 in 30 report sexual dating violence (SDV).

1 in 10 high school students report experiencing PDV, and 1 in 12 high school students report experiencing SDV.

Organizers promise an amazing experience for those who participate.

The march has gained support from Kaiser Permanente Hawaii and Central Pacific Bank Foundation, the collaboration of community organizations, and the participation of Friends of ‘Iolani Palace.

The march will attract allies, supporters, businesses, schools and community-based organizations.

The march takes place on Thursday, Oct. 5. It begins at 11:30 a.m. at ‘Iolani Palace on the Makai Side.