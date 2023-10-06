HONOLULU (KHON2) — Dozens of folks gathered in downtown Honolulu on Wednesday to march against violence.

The annual Men’s March Against Violence is meant to promote peace in the community and to bring awareness to the trauma that takes place in our island households.

“Our call to action is to bring people from all around Hawaii who is able to see these big issues not just in our high schools and our communities but also in the household,” Ambassador of Aloha and Hawaiian Spiritual and Cultural Practitioner Elijah McShane told Wake Up 2Day.

Men's March Against Violence kicks of in downtown Honolulu, Hawaii on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.

“It’s like a lot of people they don’t really know that one in three women experience pain and violence in their relationship and in their household,” McShane continued.

The march kicked off at the Iolani Palace and went around Tamarind Park to Honolulu Hale and back.

“Even though we don’t know each other we’re here for the same reason. This is unacceptable we know that we’ve said year in and year out the statistics speak for themselves,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi in his speech at the event.

To donate to MMAV and support its cause, click here.