Menehune Road remains closed for about three weeks

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Menehune Road remains closed near Waimea Swinging Bridge due to a landslide on Jan. 4, 2022. (Courtesy: County of Kauai)

WAIMEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — County of Kaua’i officials reported Menehune Road remains closed for about three weeks to stabilize the slope.

Stabilization work is daily from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Officials warned do not to cross or approach the rockfall site at any time.

Contractors started work on Tuesday, Jan. 11 to secure the Waimea Swinging Bridge. Makaweli residents who need help should call the Kaua’i Emergency Management Agency (KEMA) at 808-241-1800.

Courtesy of Kaua’i Police Department

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

The rockslide happened on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories

Bears could be without 3 coordinators when they host Vikings
January 19 2022 05:11 am