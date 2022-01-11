WAIMEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — County of Kaua’i officials reported Menehune Road remains closed for about three weeks to stabilize the slope.
Stabilization work is daily from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Officials warned do not to cross or approach the rockfall site at any time.
Contractors started work on Tuesday, Jan. 11 to secure the Waimea Swinging Bridge. Makaweli residents who need help should call the Kaua’i Emergency Management Agency (KEMA) at 808-241-1800.
The rockslide happened on Tuesday, Jan. 4.