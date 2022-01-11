Menehune Road remains closed near Waimea Swinging Bridge due to a landslide on Jan. 4, 2022. (Courtesy: County of Kauai)

WAIMEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — County of Kaua’i officials reported Menehune Road remains closed for about three weeks to stabilize the slope.

Stabilization work is daily from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Officials warned do not to cross or approach the rockfall site at any time.

Contractors started work on Tuesday, Jan. 11 to secure the Waimea Swinging Bridge. Makaweli residents who need help should call the Kaua’i Emergency Management Agency (KEMA) at 808-241-1800.

Courtesy of Kaua’i Police Department

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

The rockslide happened on Tuesday, Jan. 4.