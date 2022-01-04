Menehune Road is closed near Waimea Swinging Bridge on Kaua’i, due to a landslide

Courtesy of County of Kauai’i

WAIMEA, Hawai’i (KHON2) — The Menehune Road near Waimea Swinging Bridge is closed, due to a landslide that occurred on Tuesday morning.

According to the County of Kaua’i Department of Public Works, there are no injuries reported. First responders are on the scene and affected residents are advised to avoid the area.

There is not a timeframe on when the road will be reopened. However, on its Facebook page, Kaua’i Police Department (KPD) said the roadway is not passable due to large boulders blocking the way.

Kaua’i Island Utility Cooperative (KIUC) is en route — some residents are experiencing power outages, according to KPD.

Beth Tokioka, communication manager of KIUC, said there are 58 residents without power. There is no estimated restoration time, however, Tokioka said for updates, go to the KIUC Facebook page.