Memorial services for Honolulu Police Officers killed in Diamond Head tragedy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police Officer Tiffany Enriquez killed in the tragedy at Diamond Head was remembered in her hometown this weekend.

Enriquez came from a military family who considered Clarksville, Tennessee their home.

Her two brothers and extended family held a service for those who could not make it to Hawaii.

Enriquez started her career as a Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy before moving to Hawaii in 2011.

Her family says she loved her job and helping others.

“She has reached limits me and my brother could never ever reach,” said her brother Mark-Jacob Boilon. “She’s achieved and accomplished so much that everything pails in comparison.”

Tiffany Enriquez is survived by her three daughters, grandson, ex-husband and boyfriend.

We’re still awaiting details for the memorial service for Kaulike Kalama who is the second officer killed at Diamond Head.

A family spokesperson says it will be held on Saturday, March 7.

The 34-year-old leaves behind his wife and a 14-year old son.