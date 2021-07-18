Memorial paddle out for Hawaii graduate Ilan Naibryf who died in Florida condo collapse held on Big Island

‘Anaeho’omalu Bay, Hawaii (KHON2) — A paddle out ceremony was held on Hawaii island on Saturday, July 17 for 21-year-old Ilan Naibryf who was killed in the Champlain Tower collapse in Florida last month.

Naibryf graduated from Hawaii Preparatory Academy in 2018. Dozens of his closest friends were there to celebrate his life.

Naibryf was with his girlfriend Deborah on the eighth floor when the building collapsed on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 1:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Police confirmed the couple was among the dead earlier this month.

His friends say he was supposed to be on island at this time and that he will be missed dearly.