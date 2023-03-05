HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Sunday, March 5 at 5 p.m., a memorial will be held for the remarkable John McCreary who was a musical force of nature.

McCreary spent nearly five decades in Hawaii and during that time served as an Organist/Choirmaster and Canon Emeritus at St. Andrew’s Cathedral, taught music at ‘Iolani School and St. Andrew’s Priory, built an enormous theater organ for his home and helped to launch the musical careers of some of Hawai‘i’s most enduring performers.

Although McCreary has passed on, he has left us with his legacy of magnificent compositions and arrangements.

The celebration of his passing will consist of a Memorial Evensong service in his honor at St. Andrew’s Cathedral and feature some of his most beloved compositions and arrangements. The full orchestral rendition of “Rubber Ducky!” will also be showcased.

The service is open to anyone and is cost free, donations are welcome.

Participating organizations are listed below:

• Central Union Church Choir

• Church of the Crossroads Choir

• First Presbyterian Church of Honolulu Choir

• Hawai’i Pacific University Symphony Orchestra

• Hawaiʻi Pacific University’s International Vocal Ensemble

• Hawai’i Vocal Arts Ensemble

• Holy Nativity Church Choir

• Honolulu Chorale

• Karol’s Karolers

• Kawaiaha’o Church Choir

• Kona Choral Society

• Lutheran Church of Honolulu Choir

• O’ahu Choral Society

• Saint Christopher Singers

• St. Andrew’s Cathedral Choir

• Windward Choral Society