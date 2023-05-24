HONOLULU (KHON2) — With many events happening on this upcoming Memorial Day, residents are to expect traffic and closures.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

According to the Historic Hawaii Foundation, Memorial Day in the U.S. began during the American Civil War when flowers were placed at the headstones of those who died in battle.

Those who died in any wars were recognized after World War I and since 1971, Memorial Day has become a national observed holiday.

“We share examples of three physical memorials that represent memory and reflection, action, and symbolism,” stated by the Historic Hawaii Foundation.

Memory and reflection

Memorials are a place where a person can reflect on what happened in the past such as the Honolulu Memorial at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Punchbowl.

The memorial honors those who have died that participated in World War II, the Korean war, and the Vietnam war.

A chapel is placed for quiet reflection with galleries that depict parts of the wars. The 28,000 service men and women missing in action are reflected on either side of the staircase at this memorial.

Action

A memorial that was built to be used by the community is the Waikīkī War Memorial Natatorium.

This memorial was dedicated in 1927 to the men and women of Hawaii who served in World War I.

Throughout the years this pool has been used by the community and according to the Historic Hawaii Foundation, Duke Kahanamoku dove into the pool to take the first ceremonial swim.

Unfortunately, the swimming pool is now closed.

Symbolic

The Eternal Flame located across the street from the Hawai’i State Capitol building in Honolulu was dedicated in 1972 with the following words engraved “This memorial is dedicated to the men and women of the State of Hawai‘i who have served in the Armed Forces of the Unites States.”

The flame burns eternally as a tribute to those whose lives have been taken.

Events will be taking place at both the Honolulu Memorial at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific and the Waikīkī War Memorial Natatorium on Memorial Day.

Events on Oahu

Memorial Day parade in Waikiki will start at 5 p.m.

Mayor’s Memorial Day Ceremony at Punchbowl

Shinnyo Lantern Floating Ceremony

35th annual Memorial Day observance at the Waikiki War Memorial Natatorium – this event will begin at 10 a.m. on May 28. Veterans group leader will perform a lei ceremony honoring the fallen with the sound of Taps closing out the event. Three special guests will speak during this event and Celtic Kula Pipe Band of Hawaii will play as well.

What’s OPEN in the City and County of Honolulu

Emergency medical services, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner and police services

TheBus will operate on a Sunday schedule

Parks and Botanical gardens

Municipal golf courses

The Honolulu Zoo

What’s CLOSED in the City and County of Honolulu

The Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office

People’s Open Markets will not be held

All satellite city halls and driver licensing centers

Parking will be restricted in Lanikai over the three-day holiday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The City and County of Honolulu reminds the public traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.