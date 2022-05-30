HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige hosted the annual Memorial Day ceremony in Kaneohe at the Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery at the Memorial Plaza on Monday, May 30.

Honoring their service and sacrifice is the theme for this year.

“While we mourn the passing of all the men and women who gave their lives to protect our rights, today is also a day of gratitude.,” said Gov. Ige. “it is a day to be thankful for the freedoms we have and the reason we have them.”

The ceremony featured 111th Army Band of the Hawaiʻi Army National Guard, the parade of flags, A rifle salute will be performed by the Hawaiʻi Army National Guard’s Honor Guard, and the playing of taps.

After two years of smaller ceremonies due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year was the first one to be held in person fully.

Ige was joined by State Deputy Adjutant General; Brig. Gen. Stephen Logan, , military leaders, the Congressional delegation, veterans and their families.

The Department of Veterans Affairs Undersecretary for Memorial Affairs Matthew Quinn was the keynote speaker.

At Schofield Barracks the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii hosted their Memorial Day remembrance ceremony. This year honored the 50th anniversary to the Vietnam War.

Col. Dan Misigoy, Commander U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii was the guest speaker for the ceremony.

He honored Medal of Honor awardee U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Henry Yano, of Kailua-Kona.

Yano died during his second tour in Vietnam in 1969. To honor him three things named after him: a Naval cargo ship, an aviation building at Ft. Rucker Alabama, and the Schofield Barracks library.

The Mayor of Honolulu also held a Memorial Day ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl.