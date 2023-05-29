HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ceremonies were held in multiple areas in Hawaii on Memorial Day to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Including the annual tradition, of a fresh flower lei and an American flag at every gravestone at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.

“For our service members, the thousands of American flags adorning the graves here today serve as rippling reminders of past sacrifice,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

“When we come together today, and we remember all of those who have served, they’re in our hearts. Hawaii wasn’t even a state when many of these individuals gave their lives for their country. Hawaii Gov. Josh Green

“And we can never fully repay those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the cause of freedom. But we can exercise the gifts of freedom and the opportunity they left us,” said Admiral John C. Aquilino from the U.S. Navy.

Over on the windward side, Gov. Josh Green also hosted another Memorial Day ceremony.

The ceremony was held at the Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery in Kaneohe. The theme for this year’s event was “A Grateful Nation Never Forgets.”

“Although it’s a solemn day. It’s also a day of pride because of the service so many have given to protect our land to be free and be the home of the brave as it is always said,” said Green.

The ceremony also highlighted the sacrifices and services of the Korean War veterans with the 73rd anniversary of the Korean War being recognized next month.