Members of Grammy-nominated Nā Wai ‘Ehā took classes at UH Maui College

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii reports that two members of the group Nā Wai ‘Ehā Took music classes at University of Hawaiʻi Maui College.

The group is nominated for the first time for a Grammy in the Best Regional Roots Music Album category for their album “Lovely Sunrise.”

The school says Kamalei Kawa’a took music classes to improve his skills. He took voice and piano classes with UH Maui College instructor Karyn Sarring. His plans include getting his associate’s degree in Hawaiian studies by next spring.

Kalanikini Juan also took classes at UH Maui College.

The 2021 Grammy Awards ceremony is on Sunday, March 14, 2021.