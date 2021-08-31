Members of first Honolulu Youth Commission officially sworn in

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Members of the first-ever Honolulu Youth Commission have been officially sworn in.

The commissioners will serve staggered terms of one or two years, and are selected by both the mayor and the Honolulu City Council.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The Honolulu Youth Commission provides those ages 14 to 24 years old with the opportunity to serve their community. They’ll also serve as voluntary advisors to the mayor and the city council on issues important to youth and their communities.

They’re expected to attend at least one commission meeting per month.