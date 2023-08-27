Darryl Oliveira was named interim MEMA administrator on Aug. 25, 2023.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Emergency Management Agency’s new interim leader officially starts tomorrow.

Darryl Oliveira was announced as the the interim administrator on Friday, Aug. 25.

He’s no stranger to disasters.

Oliveira spent 31 years as a firefighter on the big island, and 9 of those years as the fire chief.

He also spent 3 years as head of the Hawaii County Civil Defense.

Former MEMA administrator – Herman Andaya – resigned, citing health reasons, after major backlash for defending his decision to not sound the sirens during the wildfires.