Mele Murals Youth Summer Program is still on

HONOLULU (KHON2)

The Estria Foundation puts on their annual Mele Murals Youth Summer Program, which works with keiki to turn storytelling into beautiful works of art. This summer, the program is still on despite the pandemic…just a little different.

In communities across the island chain, more cultural murals and street art have been flaring up and adding color to buildings. The more you pay attention to them, the more you’ll realize they’re telling stories. And that’s what the Mele Murals summer program is about. This year though, it’ll be done virtually.

Estria Miyashiro, Executive Director of Estria Foundations, says, “We do a little bit of protocol, a little bit of meditations, some of the lessons. The kids have some time to get off the screen and they work on their activities. And they come back for an hour online where they actually work with their teachers on their art.”

Towards the end of the program, students work on a mural, allowing their art to be an expression of what they learned over the summer. If it’s deemed safe to do a mural in-person, students will come together while following social distancing guidelines.

“If that doesn’t happen, then we’re going to do a thing where we give all the families these squares of material and the children will have their paints already. So, they can paint their section of the mural on this piece and then we’ll collect them back from the families and then one or two adults will then go and glue it onto a wall. So, we’ll have a finished mural, but without having to risk the children coming out to the site.”

“With murals, you can share so much. You know, you can share your struggles, your successes, you can celebrate parts of life together.

“And now kids younger than us, all they’ve seen are places where there’s murals and paintings, or the people’s voice on the walls. And so they already come in to life at an early age knowing that you have this freedom of speech and you have this power to tell stories.”

The summer program begins June 15th to July 10th. Deadline to sign up is tomorrow, June 10th. So, make sure you head to their website, www.melemurals.org, to register and for more info.