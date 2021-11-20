Meg’s Drive-In to serve its last plate after being in business for over 5 decades

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meg’s Drive-In will be closing its doors and serving its last plate on Friday, Dec. 17.

The business is located on Waiakamilo Road in Honolulu and has been open since 1966, serving burgers and plate lunches.

According to the owner of Meg’s Drive-In, she wants to spend more time with her family and will not be renewing the lease because of rising costs.

Those who have a gift card should go to Meg’s Drive-In to redeem it before Dec. 17.