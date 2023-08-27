Parents of Maui keiki meet to discuss what will happen to the future of the schools and education of their keiki Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Education will hold community meetings on Wednesday to discuss Lahaina public schools.

The first from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Citizen Church in Lahaina.

Then from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Maui Arts and Cultural Center in Kahului.

The DOE superintendent and school principals will be there to share the latest updates for reopening schools.

King Kamehameha III Elementary, Princess Nahienaena Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate, and Lahainaluna High remain closed.

The meeting comes after U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra’s visit to Maui.

He — along with Sen. Mazie Hirono and Gov. Green — met with Lahaina families at hotels in Kaanapali.

Secretary Becerra said in addition to mental health services, schooling is a top priority for parents who want to keep their children close to West Maui.

“You have your kids, you’re working at the hotel, but lost your house as well, you have your kids going to school by you that helps relieve some of that pressure so that was one of the things that captured my attention, is how can we help make sure we can lower the stress level and if we can have families be close together during this time they need to be close together, that might be a good way 48:19 and that’s going to be implemented by the DOE we called them up and I said I need to talk to superintendent and they’re going to put into place distance learning maybe a combo with teachers,” said Becerra.