Meeting to be held to discuss Kawainui Affordable Housing Project in Kailua

The developer, AHE Group, says that the four-story tall, building would offer 68 affordable units.

However, those opposed to the project say that it will hurt the residential community because it is too large, lacks sufficient parking and would create more traffic.

The meeting will be held at the Kailua Recreation Center at 6:30 p.m.

