Donald Webber Jr. and Rebecca E. Covington with their son, Donald the Third

HONOLULU (KHON) – He plays Aaron Burr; she plays the dual role of Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds in Hamilton.

But, in real life, Donald Webber, Jr. and Rebecca E. Covington are husband and wife.

“We’re happy to work together, and we work very well together,” said Covington.

The Broadway veterans, who are based in New York, are used to the musical tour grind, bringing their talents from city to city.

The couple are in Honolulu for a limited run of Hamilton at the Blaisdell Concert Hall. Shows run from Dec. 7, 2022 to Jan. 29, 2023.

“I think Hawaii’s audiences differ from most of the other cities we’ve toured in. It just feels, there’s an energy that you cannot really describe that kind of just happens. It’s opening night every night,” said Webber Jr.

One sound emanating from the Hawaii audience was confusing to the cast, mostly from the mainland– the local “chee-hoo!”

When explained the sound is a good thing, the couple laughed, “That energy is necessary for what we do. Bring it. We need it!”

When they’re not feeding on the audience’s energy, they’re channeling their own personal triumphs to get into character.

There’s a part in the musical where the character, Aaron Burr, sings to his newborn a song that hits close to home.

“Burr sings about his new daughter in the song ‘Dear Theodosia,'” explained Webber Jr. “

“Every night [I think], ‘Wow, we get to do this together.'”

Their son, Donald Webber, III, is nearly two-years-old and has joined mom and dad on the road.

“Our son feels like he grew an inch. By the time we’re done with this interview, it’ll feel like, you know, he’s grown another inch!” said Webber, Jr.

“We get to show him so much,” added Covington, when talking about their life on the road.

“Seeing the sunset here [in Hawaii] is something we’ll tell him about for the rest of his life. Traveling with him is something that I never would have dreamed of. But, I can’t see my life without it.”

But, as any mom and dad will say, it’s not easy.

“It’s a daily walk of, like, choosing how I’m going to walk in the shoes of motherhood and wifey-hood and working. It’s a lot of plates to balance,” she admitted.

The pressures of singing, dancing and acting every single night to a crowd of strangers and being a new parent can be a lot for anyone to handle.

But, for these two, they say it is all about choices.

“If you love it, keep fighting for it. And, if that’s motherhood, fight for that. If that’s the balance of motherhood and working, keep fighting for it because today it may look like one thing. Tomorrow, it may look like another,” said Covington.

Do not be afraid to ask for help, they add.

“I didn’t realize how much help it would take. And, we have incredible ‘ohana that comes out and helps us. And, you know, we can’t do what we do without support. But, also it’s being able to verbalize, I need this in this moment or I need that in this moment. And, and that’s really helpful for us,” she said.

For now, they wll continue working the balance of being working parents and take advantage of their time in Hawai’i.

“It’s so beautiful here,” said Webber, Jr. “Any shaved ice recommendations? Send them to us!”