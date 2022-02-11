Meet the Hawaii bachelor dogs hoping to open up your heart to adoption

The Bachelor Dogs of Hawaii Island Humane Society is back for Season 2! During this limited time, these eligible male dogs can be adopted for $14. (Courtesy: Hawaii Island Humane Society)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Bachelor Dogs of Hawaii Island Humane Society is back for Season 2! These eligible male dogs are single, ready to mingle and are hoping you will take them home.

From Feb. 1 until Feb. 14, these bachelor dogs will have an adoption fee of only $14.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

“Shelters are often full of medium and large male dogs, and we wanted to use this opportunity to put a spotlight on them,” said Lauren Nickerson, CEO of Hawaii Island Humane Society.

Meet the bachelors

PINEAPPLE

Meet Pineapple. (Courtesy: Hawaii Island Humane Society)

Pineapple is eight years old, has a fluffy salt and pepper coat and a perfectly imperfect smile. Although he has been at the Hawaii Island Humane Society since October, he has lived the shelter life for much longer. Pineapple was one of the many dogs seized by animal control when their former caregiver couldn’t provide for them. Today, this resilient dog is ready to find his new home. He’s social, friendly, chill around other dogs and even mellow around cats.

Likes: Everyone!

Dislikes: Spending the past year in a shelter.

Perfect date: Anywhere with you.

Single since: Oct. 8, 2021

HULK

Meet Hulk. (Courtesy: Hawaii Island Humane Society)

Don’t be fooled by the name! Hulk is more of a Bruce Banner than the angry green beast. This four-year-old bachelor is easygoing and mellow with everyone he meets. He has previously lived with other dogs and loves to hang out with his four-legged friends.

Likes: Cookies and cuddles!

Perfect date: Spending time with his favorite people and dogs.

Single since: Oct. 14, 2021

HOPSCOTCH

Meet Hopscotch. (Courtesy: Hawaii Island Humane Society)

Hopscotch — or as his friends call him “Hop” — is a happy dog that enjoys life’s simplest pleasures. He is currently living at a foster home where he has made friends with the other pups and ignores the cat. If those spotty ears don’t make you swoon, wait until you see his tiny legs!

Likes: Treats, playing with his dog friends and when you talk to him in a sweet, baby voice!

Perfect date: A low-key jog followed by tasty snacks and hearing words of affirmation.

Single since: Oct. 23, 2021

HERMEY

Meet Hermey. (Courtesy: Hawaii Island Humane Society)

Hermey is a young pup looking for love. He’s friendly and social with other dogs, earning him the name “Mr. Popular” at the shelter where he’s the star of the playgroup. For his human friends, he’s an aspiring lap dog. He has a habit of politely asking you to sit on the floor with him, so he can climb right on. If you’re extra lucky, he’ll bring you a toy.

Likes: Bringing toys to his human friends and playing with toys with his dog friends.

Perfect date: Getting to pick out toys of his very own!

Single since: Nov. 13, 2021

BEAR

Meet Bear. (Courtesy: Hawaii Island Humane Society)

Bear has all the good looks and a sweet personality to match. This eight-year-old bachelor loves to spend his days relaxing on a comfy couch with someone who loves him. Bear would probably love to have a nice dog friend to stay by his side at his new home.

Likes: Gourmet foods and comfy beds.

Perfect date: Making dinner together at home with you!

Single since: Nov. 19, 2021

POLAR

Meet Polar. (Courtesy: Hawaii Island Humane Society)

Polar is a big boy who has a big personality to match. Life in the shelter is boring for this two-year-old pup, and he would much rather be living it up at home, preferably with toys!

Likes: Toys (especially the stuffy ones), chasing toys, throwing toys, squeaking toys, tugging toys, holding toys in his mouth and stealing toys from the retail shop.

Perfect date: Is rolling around in a pile of toys an option?

Single since: Nov. 19, 2021

MONTY

Meet Monty. (Courtesy: Hawaii Island Humane Society)

He may look a little rugged at first glance, but Monty is a completely sweet gentleman looking for love. He’s around four years old and was previously adopted in early 2019. Before that, he was found as a stray with an injury to the face indicative of his muzzle having been taped shut. When Monty was returned to the shelter this year, he was found yet again as a stray. After multiple attempts to contact his adopter, no one came back for him. Now, it’s Monty’s time to learn what a “forever home” means.

Likes: Making you fall in love with him.

Perfect date: An outdoor adventure followed by a tasty meal and some downtime on a cozy bed.

Single since: Jan. 3, 2022

BENSON

Meet Benson. (Courtesy: Hawaii Island Humane Society)

Benson has all the girls awww-ing with his sad puppy dog face. This four-year-old bachelor has a sweet demeanor and loves everyone he meets.

Likes: Toys, other dogs and meeting new people.

Perfect date: A trip to the store to pick out his very own toys or hanging out at home and being surprised with a gift of new toys when you come home from work!

Single since: Dec. 29, 2021

EARL

Meet Earl. (Courtesy: Hawaii Island Humane Society)

Earl is a senior dog who’s hoping to win your heart so he can finally enjoy retirement. He’s around eight years old and is food-motivated like most of his friends.

Likes: Breakfast, brunch, post-breakfast snacks, dinner and bedtime cookies.

Perfect date: A taste test of all the different treats that you have to offer.

Single since: Jan. 11, 2022

BULLSEYE

Meet Bullseye. (Courtesy: Hawaii Island Humane Society)

At merely 10 months old, Bullseye is one of the youngest bachelors of the group, but don’t let that fool you. He’s ready to settle down and make a commitment to be your best friend forever. Bullseye is outgoing, friendly and eager to have fun. His antics are sure to keep you smiling every day.

Likes: Everyone!

Perfect date: A playdate with a social, active dog friend, followed by a trip to the store to pick out a new toy, and then returning home to hang out with you.

Single since: Dec. 20, 2021

Did any of these bachelors catch your eye? If you’re interested in adopting, click here.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

While there will be 14 days of posts, the shelter is planning to feature a few extra dogs on Valentine’s Day, depending on how many qualifying bachelors there are at the time.

This story will be updated to include all the dogs in this Valentine’s Day special.