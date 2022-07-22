HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Island Humane Society (HIHS) is spotlighting five deaf dogs that are currently available for adoption. HIHS CEO Lauren Nickerson and Director of Lifesaving Operations Alyssa Tabert each have deaf dogs of their own. It’s a special relationship they understand all too well.

“Life with a special needs dog, including deaf dogs, can be rewarding and fulfilling. With Pearl, I have developed an incredible bond and trust, like none other,” said Nickerson.

Nickerson adopted Pearl, who was born blind and deaf, from HIHS in 2016 before she started working there.

“She has become an amazing friend and companion. Every day with her is a joy, and it has been one of my life’s greatest pleasures learning and growing with her,” said Nickerson.

HIHS often has deaf dogs in their care, but right now, there are five amazing options. Their staff will provide you with guidance and resources to make sure you have a happy life with your new bestie.

Training deaf dogs is no more difficult than training hearing dogs since dogs in general learn to respond to hand signals quite easily, according to Best Friends Animal Society, a nonprofit that operates the nation’s largest sanctuary for homeless animals. Click here for FAQs about deaf dogs.

Since deaf dogs can’t hear loud and scary noises, life with a deaf dog can be a peaceful experience. HIHS is reminding people that all deaf dogs currently up for adoption, including all animals older than 6 months, have no adoption fee this summer, thanks to the generosity of Petfinder Foundation.

MEET BETTY

(Courtesy: Hawaii Island Humane Society)

Betty is almost 11 years old and has been in-and-out of the shelter for the past year. However, despite her senior age, Betty is an active and charismatic lady who naps hard and plays hard. She loves snacks, chasing chickens and going on hikes, followed by a cozy nap in bed.

Click here for more info, photos and to learn how you can adopt Betty.

MEET PEEP

(Courtesy: Hawaii Island Humane Society)

Peep is a 1-year-old mixed breed that has come a long way since being found as a stray, nearly hairless from Demodectic mange (a parasitic skin infection caused by mites). With love, care and medicated baths, Peep is now ready for a home of her own. She enjoys dog friends that are close to her small size and loves to go for car rides.

Click here for more info, photos and to learn how you can adopt Peep.

MEET BURKE

(Courtesy: Hawaii Island Humane Society)

Burke is almost 4 years old and recently spent time in a foster home. He had a blast playing with the other dogs. Burke is smart, athletic, loves to snuggle and go for car rides, and he would make an excellent adventure partner. After a long day, he’s ready to curl up on the couch and watch Netflix with you.

Click here for more info, photos and to learn how you can adopt Peep.

MEET GRIFFEY

(Courtesy: Hawaii Island Humane Society)

Griffey is a 1-year-old mixed breed who is fun, engaging and eager to learn. He is curious about the world and friendly with new people.

Click here for more info, photos and to learn how you can adopt Griffey.

MEET DALE

(Courtesy: Hawaii Island Humane Society)

Dale is 2 years old. He’s a big, goofy guy who has incredibly good looks and a fun personality. He’s friendly around people and has previously lived with a young child. He would make a great family dog.

Click here for more info, photos and to learn how you can adopt Dale.

To adopt any of these dogs, please submit an application here. Off-island adoptions may be considered if it is the right fit for the dog and their new human friends.