Meet the 2022 Hawaii School Counselor of the Year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A big congratulations goes to Brittnie Caraulia who was recognized as the 2022 Hawaii School Counselor Association (HSCA) School Counselor of the Year on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

“The greatest reward is making a positive impact on the lives of all of my students, while working alongside some of the most amazing educators at Helemano who believe in their success as much as I do,” Caraulia said. “I am so blessed to do what I love every day to support my school, staff and students!”

This is Caraulia’s third year as school counselor at Helemano Elementary School where she works with students from third through fifth grades. She has been in the field for the past seven years.

She also completed her counseling internship at Helemano when she was getting her master’s degree. For Caraulia, being recognized this year is a huge honor.

“Brittnie is an indispensable resource to our school in providing an excellent counseling program, a fierce devotion to students and teachers, and an innovative method of vastly advancing the social and emotional needs of our students,” said Ernest Muh, Principal at Helemano Elementary School.

Muh adds that her leadership has been instrumental in creating a counseling handbook and improving the support for their students by developing its multi-tiered system of support (MTSS).

Caraulia actively promotes programs and activities that support the health of the school.

