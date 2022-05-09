HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re looking to cuddle with a sweet terrier mix, meet Sugar. She’s eight years old, loves animals and humans, walks great on a leash and is highly treat motivated.

The Hawaiian Humane Society (HHS) said she’s been at the shelter for over 75 days, the longest resident of any of their animals at the moment. She was surrendered by her previous owner due to having to move.

“She is a calm and gentle older girl who has lived around children, adults, and other large dogs. She would make the perfect TV watching and book reading buddy, or a best friend to relax and cuddle with,” HHS spokesperson Jessica Tronoski told KHON2.

Sugar is also a Reid Krucky Fund recipient, which means her adoption fee is completely waived.

Her new family will be sent home with the following items:

1 harness

1 martingale collar

1 leash

4 retail bags of Science Diet adult dog food

6 months of Heartgard and Nexgard treatment

1 bag of treats

1 engraved name tag

1 stuffed dog toy

Watch the video below to see how much she loves to cuddle.

To learn how to adopt Sugar, who’s as sweet as her name, click here.