Meerkats go on display at Honolulu Zoo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Zoo put three male meerkats on display on Friday, March 5, 2021, after the critters completed their 120-day quarantine period since arriving from the Toledo Zoo in Ohio on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

The 4-year-old brothers — Raphael, Leo and Mikey — were born on March 4, 2017.

Meerkats can be found in southwestern Africa and are a type of small, burrowing mongoose that have a lifespan of upwards of 12 years when in captivity.

The three brothers were provided to the Honolulu Zoo through a partnership with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). The director of the Honolulu Zoo says, they are happy to welcome the popular species back.

“We are very happy to welcome this popular species back to the Honolulu Zoo. We’re thankful for the continued partnership with the AZA and zoo facilities across the country as we work together in continuing the survival of species and to educate the community about conservation and animal care.” Honolulu Zoo Director Linda Santos

(Honolulu Zoo photo)

The Honolulu Zoo is only allowed to house male meerkats to avoid the establishment of a wild population as they are considered “injurious wildlife” in Hawaii, according to the Zoo.

The Honolulu Zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.