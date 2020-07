Medical professionals needed to staff flu clinics at schools

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Medical professionals are needed do vaccinations at public elementary schools in October and November.

Altres Medical wants vaccinators and registrars to staff flu clinics at the schools.

Medical assistants, nursing assistants, and registered nurses for:

Big Island (Hilo and Kona): Registrars and Vaccinators

Maui: Registrars and Vaccinators

Oahu: Registrars

Kauai: Vaccinators

Weekday morning shifts are available

.

Applications are availalable at https://www.altresmedical.com/flu/

Email medicalstaffing@altres.com for more information.

