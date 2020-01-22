Medical Examiner states identification of human remains could take weeks, rules deaths of HPD officers homicide

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Medical Examiner’s Office today released the cause/manner of death for both Honolulu Police Officers who were killed in Sunday’s incident in the Diamond Head area. The release of this information comes after notification was made to next-of-kin.

Killed in the shooting were Officers Tiffany Enriquez, 38; and Kaulike Kalama, 34.

The medical examiner ruled the manner of death for both Enriquez and Kalama as homicide.

Both of the victims died as a result of a gunshot wound.

The Medical Examiner’s Office confirms two sets of remains were found following this incident. Due to the circumstances, positive identification may take several weeks.