Medical examiner identifies woman and her baby boy in double-homicide in Ewa Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The medical examiner has identified the two victims in a double-homicide in Ewa Beach.

Officials say that the two victims are 23-year-old Kayla Holder and her baby son, Kainoa Ramsey. The medical examiner says that the boy was almost seven months old. Both were residents of Ewa Beach.

The exact cause and manner of death are not yet available.

Their deaths stemmed from an incident on Thursday, March 26 at the Sun Rise complex. Police say that a friend found the victims and called 911. When responders arrived on scene, they found both the mother and her baby boy dead with traumatic injuries, according to police.

The suspect, 21-year-old Kendall Ramsey, took off and crashed into another vehicle off Kunia Road. He and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Ramsey was charged on March 27 with one count of murder in the first degree, two counts of murder in the second degree, and one count of attempted murder in the second degree.

According to police, the attempted murder charge is for the car collision off Kunia Road.

Ramsey remains in police custody. His bail has been set at $2,000,000.