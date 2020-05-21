Live Now
Medical examiner identifies pedestrian who died on the H-2 freeway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The medical examiner identified the man who was hit by a car on the freeway on Tuesday night, May 19, around 8 p.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a Scion sedan that was driven by a 47-year-old man that night was traveling southbound on the freeway. It was then he collided into a male pedestrian on the roadway. This incident prompted a road closure of the scene, which was on the H-2 Freeway going southbound, about a half-mile north of the Wahiawa off-ramp.

The medical examined identified the pedestrian as 43-year-old Carlo Ascencio of Waianae.

Officials say that Ascencio died of his injuries at the scene.

As for the driver, he remained at the site with his 46-year-old female passenger. While the woman was not hurt, the driver sustained minor injuries.

Police note that the incident happened at night and that the area was dark. At this time, speed, alcohol, or drugs do not appear to be factors for the operator of the vehicle. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors for the pedestrian.

This is the 16th traffic fatality this year, compared to 23 from the same time in 2019.

