Medical examiner identifies pedestrian killed in Kailua car crash

KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The medical examiner has identified the victim in a fatal car crash that involved a pedestrian on Thursday morning, Sept. 3.

The victim was 80-year-old Jerome Comcowich of Kailua.

Honolulu police said that around 6:30 a.m. that Thursday, Comcowich was walking in the bike lane on Keolu Drive when a 57-year-old man, who is also from Kailua, drove and suddenly veered to the right. The driver crashed into two parked vehicles and also into Comcowich.

Comcowich was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He later died of his injuries.

Police say that speed was not a factor in a crash, but did initially say that drugs and alcohol may be contributing factors.

