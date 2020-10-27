Medical examiner identifies pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Wahiawa

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The medical examiner has identified the victim in a fatal car crash that involved a pedestrian on Monday morning, Oct. 27.

The victim was 73-year-old Todd White of Haleiwa.

The incident happened at 9:45 a.m. near the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Wilikina Drive.

EMS says the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later passed.

The suspect’s vehicle has been recovered.

According to police, a possible suspect has been located in California.

No additional details are available at this time.