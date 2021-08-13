Medical Examiner identifies man shot, killed by police during machete incident

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials identified the man with a machete who was shot and killed by police as 41-year-old Elia Laeli.

According to the Medical Examiner’s office, Laeli’s cause of death was due to multiple gunshots. His death was ruled a homicide.

On Wednesday, Aug. 11, police responded to reports of a man armed with a machete who allegedly severed another man’s finger in Kalihi.

The man with the severed finger was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Laeli has no known address, per the Medical Examiner’s office.

