Medical examiner identifies man in Kapolei rail pillar crash

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The medical examiner has identified the man who died in Friday’s crash in Kapolei.
The victim was identified as 43-year-old Michael Macloves of Mililani.
Police say that he was driving on Kualakai Parkway at Hoomohala intersection when he veered toward the center median and struck a pillar. He was thrown from the vehicle, and Honolulu EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.
Police say that speed appears to be a factor in the crash.
