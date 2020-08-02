Medical examiner identifies man in Kapolei rail pillar crash

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The medical examiner has identified the man who died in Friday’s crash in Kapolei.

The victim was identified as 43-year-old Michael Macloves of Mililani.

Police say that he was driving on Kualakai Parkway at Hoomohala intersection when he veered toward the center median and struck a pillar. He was thrown from the vehicle, and Honolulu EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police say that speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

