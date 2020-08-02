Medical examiner identifies man in Kapolei rail pillar crash

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The medical examiner has identified the man who died in Friday’s crash in Kapolei.

The victim was identified as 43-year-old Michael Macloves of Mililani.

Police say that he was driving on Kualakai Parkway at Hoomohala intersection when he veered toward the center median and struck a pillar. He was thrown from the vehicle, and Honolulu EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police say that speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories