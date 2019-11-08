Medical examiner confirms cause of death, identities of apparent murder-suicide case on Kauai

KAUAI (KHON2) — Kauai police have confirmed additional details about the unattended deaths of two adults found dead on Friday, Nov. 1, in a Poipu condo.

Police have identified the two as 48-year-old Catherine Angeles and 50-year-old Derek Stokes, both of Kilauea.

Autopsies performed have confirmed that both Angeles and Stokes died of wounds to their upper thighs. Preliminary findings also confirm that Angeles died of a homicide, and Stokes died of a suicide.

Based on the medical examiner’s findings, police believe that Stokes is responsible for the death of Angeles and himself.

The two bodies were found shortly after 11:20 a.m. on Nov. 1, when police were dispatched to Poipu Shores to conduct a welfare check on Stokes who was staying at a condo. At the time of the report, he was not seen or heard from since Wednesday, Oct. 30. Upon their arrival, the two adults were found dead.

The investigation remains ongoing.