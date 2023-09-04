Amazon Pet Day has arrived — here are the best deals

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Medical care for pets can get costly. Now, there’s a new nonprofit in town that can help.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The Foundation for Animal Care and Education – or FACE – has launched on the islands.

The nonprofit provides no-cost emergency pet care for financially struggling pet owners. The organization has already helped dozens of Hawaii pets avoid suffering and euthanasia, and has recently contributed $25,000 to help Maui pet owners impacted by the wild fires.

“We want every family in Hawaii to know that if they’re confronted with a vet bill that they can’t afford, and they’re confronted with euthanasia because they can’t afford that bill, we’re here to help them and to fund that for them,” said Executive Director of the FACE Foundation, Stephanie Coolidge.

FACE was established in 2006 by a group of veterinarians and concerned community members.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

They provide financial grants for pet owners who are unable to afford the cost of their pet’s emergency or critical care.