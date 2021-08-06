Median price for single-family home on Oahu rises to $1M

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A single-family home may now cost you close to $1 million on Oahu.

According to Real Estate Firm “Locations,” the median price for a single-family home in July jumped 23% reaching $1 million and surpassing the record high median set in May and June. Sales of these types of homes were also up 10% from 2020.

For condos, the median price rose by 6% with sales increasing by 56%.

An average of 66% of single family homes and 37% of condos sold at above asking price.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story used inaccurate terminology to describe the cost of single-family homes on Oahu. The story has been updated.