HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Daughters of Saint Paul, also known as the “Media Nuns,” will be closing four U.S. locations, including Honolulu, as part of a plan to reconfigure their outreach.

The international congregation of Catholic women has served Hawaii for nearly 50 years. The Pauline Books & Media Center on Bishop Street and convent will close this summer.

The Chicago location will close in fall, and the Charleston site will close in early 2023. The convent in San Antonio has been empty for some time.

“Led by the Spirit, we use our gifts to creatively present the Gospel through personal interaction, digital and printed word, podcasts, social media, music and radio,” said Sister Tracey Dugas, FSP, Director of Mission Advancement. “Through this redesign of our U.S. presence, we are striving to open new pathways to meet God’s people where they are.”

The Daughters of Saint Paul serve in over 50 countries. Approximately 120 sisters live and minister in 13 physical locations in the U.S. and Toronto, where they also operate Pauline Books & Media Centers. By reconfiguring their presence, the sisters are committed to growing the use of their digital platforms and rededicating themselves to their Pauline Books & Media publishing ministry.

Bishop Larry Silva offered the following statement:

“True to their patron saint, the Daughters of St. Paul have found very creative ways to witness to Jesus through their books, films and gifts, distributed through their Pauline Book Center in downtown Honolulu. Their very presence as religious women has graced us and inspired us all to draw closer to the Lord Jesus. We are most grateful for their 48 years here in the Diocese of Honolulu, and now that they need to leave in order to consolidate their ministries in the United States, we wish them well. We pray that their presence in Hawaii will continue to bear good fruit for generations to come.”

There will be a Mass of Thanksgiving to celebrate the sisters’ contribution to the Diocese of Honolulu on June 2, 6:30 p.m., at the Co-Cathedral of St. Theresa in Honolulu.