HONOLULU (KHON2) — Members of The House Committee on Education and Committee on Economic Development approved bill HB1049 for second reading. The bill aims to restructure the state’s income tax brackets, increase tax credits for working families and create tax credits for teacher expenses.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Hawaii House of Representatives said the bill intends to increase the income of working families by thousands of dollars, lower the income tax for all brackets, double the standard deduction for individuals filers from $2,200 to $5,000 and double the personal exemption from $1,144 to $2,288.

Hawaii renters would also see relief through increased tax credits.

“By reducing the financial burden on families, we empower them to make choices that benefit our local economy and bring growth to our communities,” said Economic Development Chair Daniel Holt.

Additionally, the bill in question aims to provide a tax credit for teachers’ qualifying expenses which include classroom books, supplies, computer equipment and supplementary materials.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The bill stipulates that qualified teachers include those who are employed by the Department of Education, a charter school or a private school in Hawaii as a K-12 teacher for at least nine hundred hours during the tax year. The inclusion of pre-kindergarten teachers are in discussion, according to the committee.

To track the bill status, click here.