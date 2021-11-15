Meadow Gold launches only locally made chocolate milk in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meadow Gold has launched its new Lani Moo Chocolate Milk product, which hits shelves this week in gallons, then in half gallons the following week.

The company said it’s the only chocolate milk in Hawaii that’s locally made at its manufacturing facility in Hilo.

“Continuing to focus on local manufacturing and sustainability, is part of our core vision here at Meadow Gold,” said Bahman Sadeghi, Managing Member of Meadow Gold.

Lani Moo Chocolate Milk is made with Grade A whole milk and premium cocoa. It provides eight grams of protein with each serving and does not contain any high fructose corn syrup. For non-dairy options, Meadow Gold has plans to launch a line of locally made plant-based products in 2022.

For more information, click here.