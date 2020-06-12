Meadow Gold Dairy headquarters for sale

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meadow Gold Dairy’s headquarters is up for sale.
The 2.15 acre manufacturing facility near Ala Moana Center is listed at $25 million.
Production ended in April after Meadow Gold’s parent company Dean Foods filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy.
A Florida company bought the Kauai, Big Island and Maui assets as well as a portion of the Oahu operations.
