HONOLULU (KHON2) — Inflation takes a toll on President William McKinley High School’s plan to build a football stadium on campus. School officials said the price went up $7 million in the past year, which means construction will likely be delayed.

After getting the football field and track built, there was excitement growing that the stadium would come next. School officials said state lawmakers approved the funding, so it was all systems go until they learned that the cost had gone from $17 million to $24 million.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

“Inflation, the cost of getting materials now, building materials, the cost of labor, and the supply chain issues,” said Ron Okamura, McKinley High School principal.

School officials were hoping that the construction of the stadium would begin by next year. But with the additional cost, that’s probably going to be delayed.

The plan is to install lights, new locker rooms, bleachers that can seat about 4-5 thousand fans, and a press box. Okamura said it will be similar to the one built at Farrington High School. News of the possible delay isn’t sitting well with parents.

“It’s just sad for the kids, it would help boost their morale, I believe. You know we can’t hold concessions because we don’t have a completed stadium,” said a mother who didn’t want to be identified.

The stadium was already delayed for years because area residents were worried about the noise and parking problems. But Okamura said the school was able to work with the community to address their concerns.

“That all kind of seem to go by the wayside as they watched the field and track develop and see what a great facility that it turned out to be,” he said.

“We have our exit plans, they can go out this way, they can go out to the top of King Street. And so it’s not like it’s going to congest this whole area,” said Bob Morikuni, McKinley athletic director.

School officials are hoping that they can at least start building some of the components with the money that’s already approved to minimize the delay.

“If we got X amount of money, what can we get for this amount of money we have right now? And I think that’s still kind of up in the air about what exactly we can put in with the amount of money we have,” said Okamura.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

He said the school plans to work with the Department of Education and the contractor to avoid any further delays.