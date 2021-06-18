McDonald’s to hold drive-up hiring fair at Hawaii locations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii residents can grab lunch, apply for a job and get hired without even getting out of their car.

McDonald’s is holding its first “drive-up” hiring fair on Saturday, June 19, another sign that businesses are stepping up efforts to get enough workers.

There are 73 McDonald’s statewide and officials say each one of them needs five to ten workers.

Management says they have never seen the competition for workers this difficult before. So most of the restaurants with drive-thrus statewide will accept applications and do interviews with job applicants.

“There’s definitely a decline of applicants across the board, so it could be for various reasons. Some just want to spend more time with their families. It’s been a hard year,” said Deniz Civelek, Field People Manager at McDonald’s Hawaii.

She says the goal is to attract as many as 500 candidates. The drive-up concept was recently done on the mainland and it was a hit.

“A couple of organizations did it in California and they actually did it again since they had such great success the first time around,” said Civelek.

She says in addition to being convenient, it is also safe with everyone still required to wear masks. And that is something the company wants to stress to all workers and those who may be interested.

“There’s gonna be designated parking spaces for drive-thru interviews, so candidates will see tents with balloons and also designated parking spots that they can pull into and remain in their cars during the interview,” said Civelek.

She adds that the hiring fair is a good opportunity for applicants to find out about the benefits the company offers.

“We offer flexible hours and I know that’s really important right now. We have healthcare and 401K programs, we offer employee meal discount programs. We also educational assistance,” said Civelek.

Other restaurants have taken extra steps to attract more workers. Gyotaku Restaurants offer gift certificates to customers who make referrals. The owner says he has definitely seen an increase in applicants since then.