McDonald’s of Hawaii hosts Chicken Egg Hunt for Easter Sunday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — McDonald’s of Hawaii hosts a Chicken Egg Hunt for Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021 at all of its locations.

The Easter special is in honor their Crispy Chicken Sandwich which they recently added to the menu.

There’s no purchase necessary. You just need to find an egg which will most likely be located outside. Some eggs will also be given out randomly at the front counter or the drive-thru.

If you find an egg, you can get two Crispy Chicken Sandwich coupons and a McDonald’s gift card.

You need to be 18 years or older, or be accompanied by a parent or guardian.