McDonald’s hosts statewide drive-up hiring event

HONOLULU (KHON2) — McDonald’s Restaurants of Hawaii held a statewide drive-up hiring day on Saturday, June 19.
The company was hiring for all positions at its 73 locations.
Each restaurant had five to 10 openings.
“McDonald’s wants to provide a safe solution in our community for those looking for jobs,” said Deniz Civelek, Field People Manager at McDonald’s Restaurants of Hawaii.
Some candidates interviewed right from their car.
McDonald’s Restaurants of Hawaii reports that some people were hired on the spot.
Organizers say the drive-up concept was recently done on the mainland, and it was a hit.
If you missed the drive-up hiring fair, you can still apply by texting 38000.