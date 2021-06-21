McDonald’s hosts statewide drive-up hiring event

HONOLULU (KHON2) — McDonald’s Restaurants of Hawaii held a statewide drive-up hiring day on Saturday, June 19.

The company was hiring for all positions at its 73 locations.

Each restaurant had five to 10 openings.

“McDonald’s wants to provide a safe solution in our community for those looking for jobs,” said Deniz Civelek, Field People Manager at McDonald’s Restaurants of Hawaii.

Some candidates interviewed right from their car.

Courtesy: McDonald’s Restaurants of Hawaii

McDonald’s Restaurants of Hawaii reports that some people were hired on the spot.

Organizers say the drive-up concept was recently done on the mainland, and it was a hit.

If you missed the drive-up hiring fair, you can still apply by texting 38000.