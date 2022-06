A sign stands outside of a McDonald’s restaurant February 9, 2009 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — McDonald’s of Hawaii announced that their 40-year local supplier of saimin, Okahara Saimin, has recently closed for business.

According to McDonald’s, because of the closure, it will no longer sell saimin.

The fast food chain said they have no immediate plans to offer saimin. However, they are reevaluating their menu and looking for ways to enhance food choices.