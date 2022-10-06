HONOLULU (KHON2) – McDonald’s announced the return of their Halloween Happy Meals after weeks of anticipation.

They are bringing back their iconic Halloween trio – McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin that first came out back in 1986.

You will be able to get your hands on these Halloween Pails across the nation and here in Hawaii from Oct. 18 through Oct. 31 while supplies last.

73 Hawaii locations will be participating and selling the Halloween trio of pails. So, be sure to stop by one and order a Happy Meal to receive a spooky Halloween Pail.

The Halloween Happy Meal Pails aren’t just for trick-or-treating, you can use them for decorations, plant holders or to complete your Halloween outfit.