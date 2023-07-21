The Honolulu Police Department responds to a murder in the McCully area on Wednesday, July, 19, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The suspect in a deadly shooting outside of a McCully business has been charged with Murder in the Second Degree, Terroristic Threatening and a firearms charge.

Honolulu police were called to the scene of an apparent shooting just after midnight on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, they found a 49-year-old man lying on the ground, unconscious.

EMS transported the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after 1 a.m.

Reports said that the man was arguing with the suspect when the suspect fired at the victim multiple times

The suspect was arrested in the Kapahulu area that afternoon.

The suspect’s bail has been set at $1 million.