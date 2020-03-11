McCully-Moiliili Public Library to close for renovations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The McCully-Moiliili Public Library has been a staple in the community for over 50 years.

It’s in need of some major renovations which is why the library will be temporarily closed as of Sunday, March 22.

Renovations include a new roof, installing a PV system along with new floors, paints and signs.

Officials don’t know when the library will reopen but did say construction will take more than a year.

They’re asking patrons to visit other nearby libraries in Manoa, Kaimuki, Waikiki-Kapahulu and the state library.