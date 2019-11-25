McCully-Moiliili Public Library celebrates its 50th anniversary

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A special celebration took place at the McCully-Moiliili Public Library, where they celebrated its 50th anniversary on Saturday.

The festivities kicked off with a lion dance performance, followed by some musical performances including the Royal Hawaiian band.

The library says the space is more than just a place for books.

“The library is important because it just gives, sort of like not just an economic you know output for community but it really gives a place to provide everybody to come,” said Branch Manager of McCully-Moiliili Public Library Hillary Chang.
“Well I grew up in this neighborhood, and I happen to be 50,” said library user Scott Goto. I didn’t realize the McCully Moiliili Library is also 50. I grew up coming here as a kid.”

The public library in Pearl City also celebrated its 50th anniversary this month.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story