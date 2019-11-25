McCully-Moiliili Public Library celebrates 50 years

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A special celebration took place this weekend at the McCully-Moiliili Public Library, where they celebrated its 50th anniversary.

The festivities included a lion dance performance, followed by some musical performances including the Royal Hawaiian Band. The library says that the space is more than just a place for books.

“The library is important because it just gives, sort of like not just an economic you know output for the community but it really gives a place to provide everybody to come,” said McCully-Moiliili Public Library Branch Manager Hillary Chang.

“Well, I grew up in this neighborhood, and I happen to be 50,” said Scott Goto, a library user. “I didn’t realize the McCully-Moiliili library is also 50. I grew up coming here as a kid.”

The public library in Pearl City also celebrated its 50th anniversary this month.

